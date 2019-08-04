Two killed, 1 critical in separate road mishaps

Jajpur/Koraput: Two persons were killed and one sustained critical injuries in two separate road mishaps in the districts of Jajpur and Koraput.

According to sources, an accident took place in Kadei square in Jajpur district when a speeding truck hit a bol-bam devotee and killing him on the spot this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Sushant Sahoo of Narasinghpur block in Cuttack district. He was carrying water for offering at the Lord Shiva shrine in the locality when the mishap occurred.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed among the locals as they demanded action against the truck driver regarding the incident.

In another road mishap which took place in Koraput district last night claimed the life of a motorcyclist and injured the pillion rider.

The accident occurred when a car hit a motorcycle on NH-26 (Vishakhapptam-Jeypore road) near Duruguda College in Dumuriput square. The car driver fled the spot soon after the accident leaving the vehicle behind.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the vehicles and sent the body for post-mortem.

The deceased has been identified as Rajendra Khara (48). He was working as an employee in the Indian Railways Department. The critically injured man, identified as Hemanta Khara (30), has admitted to a hospital in Vishakhapatnam.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the car had a fake registration number (OR-10J-2787), the police said.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in the locality as irate people blocked the road near Dumuriput this morning demanding compensation to the deceased’s next of kin.