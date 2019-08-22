Two jumbos killed, another injured as truck hits them in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: At least two elephants were killed while another injured when a speeding truck rammed into them on NH-20 near Balijodi under Ghatagaon forest range in Keonjhar district late last night.

According to sources, the mishap occurred while the herd of at least 10 jumbos was crossing the national highway when the heavy vehicle hit them.

While two pachyderms including a female elephant and her baby died on the spot, another jumbo sustained grievous injuries.

On being informed, forest department officials reached the spot and began investigation. Forest officials along with a veterinary team have also initiated processes to treat and rescue the injured elephant.

Reportedly, a temporary shed has also been established in order to provide necessary treatment to the the injured jumbo. Meanwhile, arrangements are also being made to bury the two dead elephants after their post-mortem.

Officials have also seized a truck from the spot. It being suspected that the vehicle that caused the mishap, sped away from the spot. However, the officials seized another truck that probably skidded off as the driver could not negotiate the dead elephants lying scattered on the road.