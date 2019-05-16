Two Indian climbers died during Mount Kanchenjunga expedition

By pragativadinewsservice
Two Indian climbers died
Kathmandu: Two Indian climbers have died near Mount Kanchenjunga summit during a mountaineering expedition, according to media reports.

The media reports said the climbers died near the summit of Mount Kanchenjunga, world’s third highest mountain, in Nepal.

The mountaineers who have perished are Biplab Baidya, 48 and 46-year-old Kuntal Kanrar.

The reports said they died overnight at a height of about 8000 metres.

News agencies quoting Pasang Sherpa of the Peak Promotion hiking company, said Baidya died due to high altitude mountain sickness on the way down.

Kanrar, on the other hand, died when he was trying to climb the peak.

Baidya had reportedly climbed 8,586 metres. The two belong to Kolkata. The spring climbing season concludes this month.

