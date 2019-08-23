Two including woman die of snakebite in Malkangiri village

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Representational image
16

Malkangiri: Two persons including one woman lost their lives after being bitten by venomous snakes in Malkangiri district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Deba Madkami of Titibiri Village and Malati Ray of MV-30 village.

Related Posts

Juvenile lures 5-yr-old girl with chocolate, rapes her

Four injured in group clash in Ganjam

Himanshu Lal takes over as DIG Sambalpur

As per reports, Deba was bitten by a venomous snake while he was asleep. He was immediately rushed to the district headquarters hospital (DHH). However, he died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Similarly, Malati was also bitten by a snake and died while undergoing treatment at the DHH.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Juvenile lures 5-yr-old girl with chocolate, rapes her

Four injured in group clash in Ganjam

Himanshu Lal takes over as DIG Sambalpur

1 of 1,604