Two including woman die of snakebite in Malkangiri village

Malkangiri: Two persons including one woman lost their lives after being bitten by venomous snakes in Malkangiri district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Deba Madkami of Titibiri Village and Malati Ray of MV-30 village.

As per reports, Deba was bitten by a venomous snake while he was asleep. He was immediately rushed to the district headquarters hospital (DHH). However, he died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Similarly, Malati was also bitten by a snake and died while undergoing treatment at the DHH.