Two including truck helper killed in separate road mishap

Keonjhar/Nuapada: Two persons including a helper of a truck were killed in two separate road mishaps in Keonjhar and Nuapada districts on Friday.

In the first incident, a truck helper was killed after being mowed down by another truck at Hasanpur tollgate under Anandpur area in Keonjhar district early this morning.

The deceased was identified as Sumant Behera of Dhenkanal area.

According to sources, Behera after alighting from the truck was walking towards the tollgate when he was hit by another truck leading to his death on the spot. On intimation, police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.

In a similar incident, a youth was killed after being run over by a vehicle on the National Highway 353 in front of the Fire Station at Nuapada early this morning.

The deceased youth was yet to be identified. On being informed by locals, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.