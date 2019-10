Khurda: A man including his brother-in-law sustained injuries in an attack by a wild boar near Niali village under Mallipur panchayat in Khurda district today.

According to reports, a wild boar strayed into the village from nearby forest and attacked the duo this morning.

The injured was initially rushed to a nearby hospital and later shifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar after their health condition deteriorated.