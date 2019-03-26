Two homeless kids rehabilitated by Sambalpur CWC

Sambalpur: Two children, rendering homeless life, have been rehabilitated in a shelter home in Sambalpur on Tuesday with the help of district Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

According to sources, Upendra Deep and his wife Binodini Deep of Ledimahul village under Jamankira police limits were brutally murdered on March 1. After that, their two kids-Manglu Deep (9) and Akash Deep (3) along with their grandmother Budunu Deep were living in ignorance, hunger, and poverty.

After being informed about the matter, Kuchinda childline workers rescued the minor kids on March 3.

As per latest reports, the childline officials produced the minor duo in front of the CWC today after which the children were sent to a shelter home located in Phuljharan here.