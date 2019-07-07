Two held for threatening, assaulting scribe in Kandhamal

Daringbadi: Two persons were arrested and forwarded to court for allegedly abusing and assaulting a block-level journalist at Budaguda in Daringbadi area of Kandhamal district.

The accused duo was identified as Abhimanyu Patra and Bhanga Patra.

According to sources, Sushant Kumar Sahu, a block-level representative of a media house, had reported a news regarding deteriorating healthcare service at Budaguda health centre a few days back.

Angry over the news report, the accused duo reached Sushant’s house yesterday night and abused him. Later, they dragged him out of the house and thrashed him mercilessly.

They also threatened to kill him and asked him to vacate the village.

Later, the scribe lodged a complaint with Baliguda police. Acting on the complaint, inspector-in-charge Prasant Kumar Behera probed the matter and arrested the accused duo.