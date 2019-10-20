Two held for stealing from locked house in Bolangir village

Bolangir: Turekela police have arrested three persons on charges of stealing valuables from a locked house at Semala village under Turekela police limits in Bolangir district today.

The arrested were identified as Dushmant Das and Tuleswar Meher of the same village.

According to a press note released by Turekela police station, one Sadanand Meher of Semla village had lodged a complaint stating that miscreants made away with gold ornaments and other household valuables when they were not present in the house on October 8.

Following the complaint, a case was registered and after collecting reliable information, the duo was apprehended along with the seizure of stolen items. The seized articles include 20 grams of gold, one pair of gold earrings, Rs 15000 in cash and a mobile phone, the police said.

Many criminal cases are registered against the arrested persons at various police stations in the district, the police said, and added that further probe is underway to know their previous involvement and racket if any.

