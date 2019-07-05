Two held for murder of college demonstrator

Berhampur: Rambha police have arrested two persons including a student in connection with the murder of a college demonstrator Aswini Mishra on June 30.

While police have arrested two persons, Janardhan Nayak alias Dana (prime accused), a resident of Madhurachua village, and Pradip Nahak, a Plus III science student of Burudi village, two others involved in the incident are still absconding.

According to reports, Dana suspecting Aswini of having an illicit affair with his second wife decided to eliminate him. Later, Dana took the help of Pradip who was close to Aswini and offered him Rs 1 lakh for the crime.

As per the plan, Pradip stoned Aswini to death. The body was later found from the roadside of Biruligada village near Panasapadia Sahukar pond under Rambha police limits on June 30.