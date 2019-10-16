Two held for man’s murder over past enmity in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Two persons have been arrested by Jharsuguda police from Pudamal area of the district today in connection with a murder case over past enmity on October 6.

Jagannath Dharua (35), who is said to be the prime accused in this case, along with one of his accomplices, Chandra Mohan Kujur (36), had hacked Gunasagar Das (48), of Sitalapalli Tihadipalli village, to death following past rivalry.

According to sources, the deceased Das had left his house on October 6 evening at about 7 PM and had been towards Sarasmal village to witness the Karma Puja but didn’t return home.

On October 7, family members came to know that Jagannath’s dead body lying in an open field located near Durga Rice mill. Bhibisana Das, brother of the deceased person, reached the spot and found that his elder brother’s throat slit and injury marks all over the body. Following this, he lodged a complaint with Jharsuguda police station.

Acting on the plaint, police investigated into the matter and apprehended accused Jagannath and Chandra Mohan. During interrogation, the accused duo disclosed that due to the previous enmity, both of them murdered Das by slitting his throat with a knife and stabbing him with a broken beer bottle lying at the spot.

The blood-stained wearing apparels of the accused persons, which was thrown to the pond by them after the crime to erase evidence, has been seized along with a mobile phone of Das from the possession of accused Dharua, the police said.

Police have registered a case (644/19) under Sections 302, 201 and 34 of the IPC. Further investigation is underway, sources said.