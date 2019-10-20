Two held for man’s murder over past enmity in Jajpur

Jajpur: Two persons have been arrested by Jajpur police from Dhenkanal and Sambalpur districts today in connection with a murder of a man over past enmity on October 13.

Jaladhara Mallick, who is said to be the prime accused in this case, along with one of his accomplices, Shridhar Mallick, had beat Pradeep Mallick of Pathuria Sahi to death following past rivalry.

According to sources, the deceased Pradeep had left his house on October 13 but did not return home. Later, his body was found dumped on National Highway 53 near Balrampur Square.

Following this, Pradeep’s family members had lodged a complaint with Jenapur police station.

Acting on the plaint, police investigated the case and apprehended the accused duo- Jaladhara and Shridhar from Dhenkanal and Sambalpur, respectively.

During interrogation, the accused duo confessed that they beat Pradeep to death and then mowed down his dead body with a tipper truck.

Reportedly, cops have seized the dump truck and registered a case (240/19) under relevant Sections of the IPC. Further investigation is underway, sources said.