Two held for looting donation boxes from temple in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: At least two persons were arrested from Gopabandhu Nagar under Jatni police limits in Khurda district today in connection with looting donation boxes from various temples.

The accused persons have been identified as Prakash Chandra Singh (26) and Bimal Singh (29).

According to reports, on August 17, one Patitapabana Samantray of Gopabandhu Nagar, lodged a complaint with Jatani police station alleging that some unknown culprits have looted the donation box of Santoshi Maa temple and Akhandalamani Temple at Gopabandhu Nagar and other articles by breaking open the lock of the iron gate, box, and almirah.

Acting on that plaint, police investigated the matter and apprehended two persons on September 29. During interrogation, they confessed their guilt and disclosed their involvement in a series of temple theft cases in Jatni, Pipili, Khurda, Bhubaneswar, Janla and Delang areas.

Cops have also seized Rs 15,458 in cash, silver & gold ornaments of deities, some brass utensils of the temple, lights, sound box, speaker and housebreaking tools from them.

“A case (136/2019) has been registered against the accused persons under various Sections of the IPC and forwarded to the court today. Further investigation is on to know their previous involvement and racket if any,” the police said.