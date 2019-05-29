Two Held For Lifting Motorcycles; Cops Smell Racket

Bhubaneswar: Nayapalli Police have arrested two persons on charges of lifting motorcycles and seized five stolen bikes from them, the police said today.

The accused duo has been identified as Jitendra Pradhan (19) and M Deba Reddy (19), both residents of Saliasahi slum under Nayapalli police limits.

Police said the duo was apprehended during motor vehicle checking at around 9 PM while coming from Stewart Chowk. However, both of them failed to produce valid documents of the bike (Hero Deluxe– OD 05 6Y 6093) they were riding.

During interrogation, they claimed to have bought the bike from Athagarh area in Cuttack district. They also revealed the location of four other stolen bikes, which was later seized.

A case 225/19 under Sections 379, 411 and 34 of IPC was registered and the duo produced before the court today, the police and added that they are trying to ascertain the involvement of bike lifting gang if any.