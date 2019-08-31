Two held for illegal possession of gun in Rourkela

Rourkela: Police on Saturday arrested two youths on charges of illegal possession of gun and threatening several people in Chhend Colony to run their business.

The arrested were identified as Bikash Sethi and Santosh Patra.

After getting information that three persons were spotted threatening people with a gun near a wine shop in Chhend area, a police team launched a probe and managed to nab the duo from a slum near BPUT campus.

A pistol and two live bullets have been seized from their possession and the accused duo forwarded to the court, Chhend police said. Another suspect, in this case, is on the run and efforts are on to nab him, the police added.

