Two held for illegal liquor trade in Balasore

Bhograi: Excise Department sleuths nabbed two persons on charges of illegal liquor trade during simultaneous raids across Jaleswar and Bhograi in Balasore district today.

Acting on the allegation against an eatery named “Nani Dhaba” under Jaleswar police limits, a joint team of Balasore Collector, K. Sudharshan Chakraborty led by District Excise Superintendent, Rajendra Kumar Bothra conducted raids and nabbed the liquor traders.

Police have seized 21 bottles of foreign liquor during a raid at the eatery and arrested Madhusudan Panda (59) and Gopal Chandra Patra (35) in this connection.

Two cases (30/19 and 31/19) have been registered against the two accused persons and a probe initiated.