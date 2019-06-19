Two held for gang-raping 17-year-old girl in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Police have arrested two persons last night for allegedly gang-raping a 17-year-old girl in Talapatia area in Jharsuguda district.

The incident came to light after an anonymous caller called up the Childline Helpline number 1089 and informed about the incident. The arrested were identified as Anil Bag and Rajaram Bag.

According to the statement of the victim, she had gone out to look for her mother who had gone for work when she was waylaid by the accused duo and gang-raped. After committing the crime, the accused duo also threatened to kill the girl if she revealed the incident to anyone.

When her mother returned home, the victim narrated the incident to her, following which she lodged an FIR at the police station.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case under the relevant Section of the POCSO Act and apprehended the accused. The police also conducted the medical test of the victim.