Two held for gang-raping 17-year-old girl in Jharsuguda

CrimeState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
held for gang-raping
14

Jharsuguda: Police have arrested two persons last night for allegedly gang-raping a 17-year-old girl in Talapatia area in Jharsuguda district.

The incident came to light after an anonymous caller called up the Childline Helpline number 1089 and informed about the incident. The arrested were identified as Anil Bag and Rajaram Bag.

Related Posts

Baripada Jagannath temple servitors take out Padayatra to…

Man dies in lightning strike in Deogarh

Sudarsan Pattnaik urges govt, health organisations to fight…

According to the statement of the victim, she had gone out to look for her mother who had gone for work when she was waylaid by the accused duo and gang-raped. After committing the crime, the accused duo also threatened to kill the girl if she revealed the incident to anyone.

When her mother returned home, the victim narrated the incident to her, following which she lodged an FIR at the police station.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case under the relevant Section of the POCSO Act and apprehended the accused. The police also conducted the medical test of the victim.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.