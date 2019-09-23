Two held for extortion bid in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Two persons were arrested on Sunday by Khandagiri Police on charges of extortion bid from the owner of a garment shop in Dumuduma area in Bhubaneswar.

The arrested persons have been identified as DK Sarangi of Sarakantara village and Mrutyunjaya Sethi of Bahadurpur area.

According to reports, the accused duo had threatened one Soni Mishra, owner of Menaka Fashion Shop at Dumduma a few days ago. They had also threatened to kill her if their demand was not fulfilled.

On Saturday, the duo barged into Mishra’s shop and demanded money. However, Mishra refused to pay the extortion amount.

Irked over the refusal, the duo vandalised the shop and also thrashed the shop owner.

Following this, a complaint was filed at Khandagiri police station based on which the cops arrested the accused persons yesterday.