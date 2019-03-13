Two held during patrolling in Gajapati, 3 pistols seized

Gajapati: Police arrested two persons from Mahendragiri Shiallati under Mohana area in Gajapati district on Wednesday and seized three country-made pistols from them.

The identities of the arrested were not ascertained immediately.

According to sources, R Udaygiri police was on patrolling duty when they conducted raids at Kuanpada and Bhalupada area following a tip-off about the presence of some persons having criminal records.

While the police managed to nab two accused, another managed to escape from the spot. Later, the three country-made pistols were seized from the possession of the accused persons.