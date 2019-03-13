Two held during patrolling in Gajapati, 3 pistols seized

CrimeState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Two held during patrolling
Representational Image
9

Gajapati: Police arrested two persons from Mahendragiri Shiallati under Mohana area in Gajapati district on Wednesday and seized three country-made pistols from them.

The identities of the arrested were not ascertained immediately.

Related Posts

Female Maoist cadre gunned down in encounter in Kandhamal

Man trampled to death by elephant in Dhenkanal

Carcasses of two female elephants found in Balasore

According to sources, R Udaygiri police was on patrolling duty when they conducted raids at Kuanpada and Bhalupada area following a tip-off about the presence of some persons having criminal records.

While the police managed to nab two accused, another managed to escape from the spot. Later, the three country-made pistols were seized from the possession of the accused persons.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.