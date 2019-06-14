Two hardcore Maoist cadres gunned down in Odisha-Ch’garh border

Malkangiri: Two hardcore Maoist cadres were gunned down by security forces on the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border near Antagada in Malkangiri district on Friday.

According to reports, a fierce gun battle took place between Kanker Police of the neigbouring state and the red rebels in Murnar forest today.

During the exchange of fire, two hardcore Maoist cadres were shot dead by the cops, sources added.

The police have also seized 2 SLR guns, one .303 gun, one country-made pistol and a huge cache of explosive materials from the spot.