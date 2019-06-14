Two hardcore Maoist cadres gunned down in Odisha-Ch’garh border

HeadlinesState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Two hardcore Maoist cadres
13

Malkangiri: Two hardcore Maoist cadres were gunned down by security forces on the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border near Antagada in Malkangiri district on Friday.

According to reports, a fierce gun battle took place between Kanker Police of the neigbouring state and the red rebels in Murnar forest today.

Related Posts

Bike-scooter collision claims three lives, injures 2 in…

Countries sponsoring terrorism must be held accountable: PM…

Two Odia writers to get Kendriya Sahitya Akademi awards

During the exchange of fire, two hardcore Maoist cadres were shot dead by the cops, sources added.

The police have also seized 2 SLR guns, one .303 gun, one country-made pistol and a huge cache of explosive materials from the spot.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.