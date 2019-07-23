Two from Odisha in UGC list of 23 fake universities

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday released a list of 23 fake institutions including two from Odisha and warned students against taking admissions in these institutions.

“Students and public at large are hereby informed that at present following 23 self-styled, unrecognized institutions are functioning in various parts of the country in contravention of the UGC Act,” UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said in a release.

While the highest number of eight fake institutions are located in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi has seven such institutions. West Bengal and Odisha have two fake universities each while Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Puducherry have a fake university each.

The fake universities in Uttar Pradesh are Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya (Varanasi), Mahila Gram Vidyapith/Vishwavidyalaya (Prayagraj), Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith (Prayagraj), National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy (Kanpur), Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Achaltal), Uttar Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya (Mathura), Maharana Partap Shiksha Niketan Vishwavidyalaya (Pratapgarh) and Indraprastha Shiksha Parishad (Noida).

In Delhi, Commercial University Ltd, Daryaganj, United Nations University, Vocational University, ADR-Centric Juridical University, Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment and Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya.

The two fake institutions in Odisha are Nababharat Shiksha Parishad (Rourkela) and North Orissa University of Agriculture & Technology (Mayurbhanj).

in West Bengal, Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine (Kolkata) and Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research (Kolkata).

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education (Puducherry), Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society (Karnataka), St. John’s University, (Kerala), Raja Arabic University (Maharashtra) are also included in the list.

The case pertaining to Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow is sub-judice before the district judge, the UGC said.