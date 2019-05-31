Two forest officials suspended in Nayagarh

Two forest officials suspended
Nayagarh: Two forest department officials posted at Pancharida area in Nayagarh district were suspended today by the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) on allegations of dereliction of duty.

The officials who have been placed under suspension are  Forester Kailash Pradhan and Forest Guard Biswajit Samantara.

The suspension of the officials came following the recovery of the carcass of an eight-year-old tusker with its tusks missing from a forest in Pancharida area on Tuesday.

Though the exact cause behind the death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the elephant might have been killed by poachers.

