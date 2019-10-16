Two Examination Special Trains From Odisha Today; Know The timings

By pragativadinewsservice
Two Examination Special Trains
19

Bhubaneswar: In view of heavy rush in trains following Examinations, East Coast Railway  (ECoR) is running two Examination Special trains today.

1st Train will leave Bhubaneswar at 2000hrs (08.00p.m) towards Koraput via Brahmapur-Vizianagaran & Rayagada. This train will cover maximum candidates from Southern Odisha and Kalahandi.

2nd Train will leave from Puri at 2300hrs towards Sambalpur via Bhubaneswar & Dhenkanal. It will cover candidates from Dhenkanal, Angul, Boudh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir and Jharsuguda areas.

Khurda Road-Kharagpur Passenger from Khurda Road today will leave at 1930hrs instead of 1645hrs to adjust the candidates moving towards Jajpur / Bhadrak / Baleswar / Baripada directions.

All these trains will have General Coaches. Candidates can take tickets from General Booking counters and can also book tickets on their mobiles.

