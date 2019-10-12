Two engineers, contractor abducted by Maoists from Odisha-Ch’garh border

Malkangiri: Two engineers and a contractor have been allegedly abducted by Maoists at Kakari village under Aranpur police limits in Dantewada district near Odisha-Chhattisgarh border on Friday night.

The abducted engineers have been identified as Arun Marabi and Mohan Baghel of Kuakund area in Chattisgarh.

According to sources, the trio had gone for the survey of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana road construction work in Muler village when they were kidnapped by Maoists.

Villagers said that yesterday some Naxals were present in the village with their weapons. While the road inspection work was going on, they abducted the trio.

Locals also said that the Naxals might have held them captive in Aranpur forest. The family members of the abductees and villagers have requested Naxals to free the abducted persons.

While they are reportedly missing for more than 12 hours, the truth behind the incident is yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, police have launched a probe into the incident.