Two drunk girls detained for creating public nuisance

Bhubaneswar: Lingaraj Police on Saturday detained two drunk girls over the charges of creating public nuisance on Kapileswar road here in Bhubaneswar.

According to sources, the two girls, reportedly hailing from West Bengal were spotted along with one youth in a car that was parked in the middle of the road.

While locals gheraoed the car to question the occupants of the car, the girls initiated an argument in an inebriated condition. Later, the verbal duel turned into a ruckus as passersby halted at the spot and engaged themselves in the scenario.

Following this, vehicular traffic was disrupted on the route due to the road congestion.

On being informed, Lingaraj Police reached the spot and tried to pacify the crowd and dispersed them.

Besides, the cops also detained the occupants of the four-wheeler including the two girls. Police also found alcohol bottles & cigarette packets from the car.

While the exact reason behind the initiation of the trouble is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that locals incepted the trio over suspicion of social and moral misconduct.

It is also being believed that the detention might have occurred under the new revised Motor Vehicle Act and the probable absence of the required documents relating to the vehicle, sources said.