Two Drug Peddlers Arrested In Khurda, 14 Gram Brown Sugar Seized

Khurda: Continuing its “Operation Clean” mission, Khurda Model Police Station today arrested two drug peddlers from near women’s college close to Sapneswar Temple.

With this, the police and excise sleuths have nabbed four narcotic offenders in the last 15 days.

The persons arrested today have been identified as Maheswar Sahu of Chatipur Tangi Sahi under Khurda Sadar police limits and Rajesh Patra of Jeypore in Koraput. 14 grams of brown sugar, Rs 1115 cash, Aadhar card, driving license and a bike from their possession.

The seized contraband is estimated to worth around Rs 1.40 lakhs, IIC Umashankar Singh informed.

Acting on reliable inputs that one Rajesh, who stays at Sali Sahi slum in Bhubaneswar, was selling brown sugar along with another Maheswar, a team conducted a raid near Sapneswar temple and nabbed the duo red handed, the IIC said.

He added that a case has been registered against the arrested duo and forwarded to the court, IIC Singh added.

