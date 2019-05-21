Two DRG personnel injured in IED blast in Sukma

By pragativadinewsservice
Two DRG personnel injured
Sukma: Two District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel received injuries in an IED blast near Gogunda in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

According to sources, the security personnel were conducting a patrolling near Gogunda this morning. Two of them stepped into an IED planted by the Ultras in the area which blew up.

They were immediately rescued and are being airlifted to Raipur for better treatment, said Shalabh Sinha, ASP Sukma.

Security has been tightened and search operation intensified to flush out ultras, sources added.

pragativadinewsservice
