Two dreaded criminals arrested in Cuttack

Cuttack: Two dreaded criminals were arrested in the Millenium City by the Bhubaneswar–Cuttack Commissionerate Police on Sunday.

The arrested duo, identified as Ranjan Bhuyan and K. Muna Rao, are habitual offenders, the police said.

The history-sheeters were zeroed in following a search operation by the Commissionerate Police, Cuttack DCP Akhilesvar Singh informed. One country-made gun, two live bullets and a bike have been also seized from their possession, Singh added.

“The duo had gained notoriety for their involvement in several criminal cases still pending against them at different police stations,” the Cuttack DCP said, adding that they will be forwarded to the court soon.