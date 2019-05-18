Two dreaded criminals arrested after police firing in Khurda

Khurda: Two dreaded criminals were arrested after getting injured in police firing at Dalatola forest in Kaluchhua under Begunia police limits in Khurda district on Saturday.

Two police officials, including Begunia Police Station inspector-in-charge (IIC), were also injured in the face-off with the criminals.

The arrested duo has been identified as Umesh Sahu and Pintu Majhi. They sustained bullet injuries in the police firing and were admitted to the Khurda District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).

Acting on reliable inputs about the movement of the criminals, Khurda SDPO and Begunia Police personnel zeroed in on the duo after opening fire on them. During the exchange of fire, Begunia IIC and another police official also sustained injuries.

According to reports, the two dreaded criminals—Umesh and Pintu—were involved in more than 10 criminal cases including bomb hurling, shootout, bank robbery and ATM loot. Several cases are still pending against them at Khurda, Begunia and Jankia police stations in the district, the police said.