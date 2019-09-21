Two die of snake bite in Malkangiri, one critical

Malkangiri: Two persons were killed while another is critical after being bitten by a venomous snake at Kapanpali village under Padia block in Malkangiri district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Debe Madhi and Radhe Madhi.

According to sources, the incident occurred last night when the victims were sleeping on the floor of their house. While one died on the spot, another succumbed on the way to the hospital.

Meanwhile, a minor who also sustained injuries has been admitted to the hospital. Reportedly, the health condition of the minor is stated to be critical.