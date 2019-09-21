Two die of snake bite in Malkangiri, one critical

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Two die of snake bite
Representational image
9

Malkangiri: Two persons were killed while another is critical after being bitten by a venomous snake at Kapanpali village under Padia block in Malkangiri district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Debe Madhi and Radhe Madhi.

Related Posts

Primary school teacher in Vigilance net

Bijepur by-poll on October 21: ECI

“Jan Prashasan” initiative by Deogarh Admin; 100…

According to sources, the incident occurred last night when the victims were sleeping on the floor of their house. While one died on the spot, another succumbed on the way to the hospital.

Meanwhile, a minor who also sustained injuries has been admitted to the hospital. Reportedly, the health condition of the minor is stated to be critical.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Primary school teacher in Vigilance net

Bijepur by-poll on October 21: ECI

“Jan Prashasan” initiative by Deogarh Admin; 100…

1 of 1,853