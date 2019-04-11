Two diamond traders from Odisha detained in West Bengal

Balasore: Two diamond traders from Odisha have been detained by Kharagpur government railway police (GRP) at Hijli railway station in West Bengal.

The arrested were identified as Anadi Charan Mahanty (55) of Keshpur village in Soro police limits of Balasore district and Babula Rana (56) of Saranakul village in Bikrampur police limits of Angul district.

The Kharagpur GRP recovered nine pieces of small stones appearing to be raw diamonds without authentic papers from the two accused. Besides, three cellphones and one ATM card were also seized from the possession of the accused persons.

“The seized diamonds weighing 09.730 gram are of 48 karats. The accused duo admitted that they came to sell these diamonds to the prospective buyers,” the GRP said, adding, further investigation into the matter is underway.