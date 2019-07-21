Two dead, two critical as bike hits truck in Rourkela

Two dead in Rourkela
Rourkela: In a tragic incident, two motorcyclists were killed while two others critically injured in a road accident near TCI Square in Rourkela on Sunday.

According to initial reports, four youths were riding a motorcycle when they accidentally hit a truck from the rear. While two of them died on the spot, two others suffered critical injuries.

The identities of the deceased were not ascertained immediately. The injured were admitted to Ispat General Hospital (IGH).

