Two-day bank strike from tomorrow, services likely to be hit

New Delhi: Banking service is likely to be affected for two days from tomorrow as several bank employees’ associations have decided to join the nationwide strike of trade unions on January 8 and 9.

The two-day strike is called by central trade unions against alleged anti-worker police of the central government. The strike will be observed from 6 am on January 8 to 6 am on January 10.

Ten major central trade unions —INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, AICCTU, UTUC, TUCC, LPF and SEWA, central and state employees, bank and insurance employees will also join the strike.

The All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) have asked their members to participate in the nationwide strike in support of the central trade unions.

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has extended support to the nationwide strike of the trade unions. Besides, the Odisha unit of Congress also backed the strike. However, none from the state will directly involve in the strike, sources said.

The bank strike on January 8-9 would be the second large-scale bank strike within last 20 days. In December 2018, separate banking unions called for bank strikes on December 21 and 26 due to which a 5-day snag was witnessed in the banking facilities from December 21 to 26, barring December 24.