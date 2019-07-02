Two cops part of leopard skin smuggling racket arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested a jail warder and a havildar in connection with smuggling of leopard skin.

The arrested were identified as Rashmi Ranjan Mishra (27) of Katapali village in Bargarh Town and Likul Kumar Sahu (32) of Bada Gogua in Bonai police limits of Sundargarh district.

While Mishra is posted as a jail warder in Special Jail, Rourkela, Sahu is posted as a havildar in 4th IRBN of Deogarh.

The arrested duo was part of a gang which was involved in a leopard skin smuggling racket in Barkote area of Deogarh district. Earlier, seven persons arrested in connection with the racket.

Both the arrested accused were forwarded to the court of the SDJM in Deogarh today.