Two constables suspended over negligence in duty

Jagatsinghpur: Two constables were suspended on Monday for dereliction of duty relating to the escape of a prisoner from court premises here on Saturday.

The two constables, Gourang Charan Roul and Sangram Kishore Rout were placed under suspension by Jagatsingpur Superintendent of Police (SP).

Sources said, an accused youth was brought to the court for the hearing of the case. Meanwhile, the accused youth managed to flee from the court premises. Taking note of the report, Jagatsingpur SP suspended the constables for negligence in their duty.