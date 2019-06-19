Two cobras, over 50 hatchlings rescued from house in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: Two cobras and over 50 hatchlings were rescued from a house at Hatisahi village in under Khandatada panchayat in Bhadrak district on Wednesday.

According to reports, the reptiles were rescued from the house of one Suresh Rout.

Sources said, Suresh’s wife noticed the cobras crawling under the bed of their bedroom. She immediately ran out of the house in panic and informed others.

On being informed, Snake Helpline worker SK Mirza reached the house and rescued two cobras along with 50 hatchlings and some unhatched eggs from several rat holes under the bed.