Two clerks nabbed for having links with agents in Rayagada

Rayagada: Town police has arrested two clerks working at the Regional Transport Officers (RTO) office in Rayagada district on charges of having a connection with agents today.

The accused persons have been identified as Jitendra Dhar and Debendra Mangaraj who used to help touts in getting their work done at the RTO office.

As per reliable inputs, the Town police arrested eight brokers from Rayagada RTO office today. During their interrogation, they revealed that two clerks Dhar and Mangaraj were used to help touts in getting their work done at the office.

“Police have apprehended both the clerks and further action will be taken accordingly, ” a police official said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on Friday, directed District Collectors, SPs and RTOs in a video conferencing to ensure that RTO offices remain broker-free.

Notably, at least 31 middlemen/agents have been arrested today from nine districts of Odisha in the special drives against brokers at different hospitals, medical colleges, blood banks, dispensaries, and regional transport offices.