Two Central teams to visit Cyclone Fani-affected areas on Monday

Bhubaneswar: Two Central teams will visit the Cyclone Fani-affected areas in Odisha on Monday, informed Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today.

A Central team led by Power Secretary will pay a visit to the affected areas on Monday to assess the damage caused by devastating Cyclone Fani in Odisha. A team of Home Affairs department will also visit the State next week.

Taking to the Twitter, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “The teams will undertake necessary discussions with the Odisha Government so as to ensure time-bound and expeditious restoration of power, telecommunications and banking services in the affected areas.”

“Apart from the above team, a team led by Secretary #Power will be going to Bhubaneswar, along with senior officers of the Department of Financial Services– DFS, India & mDoT-India Department of Telecommunications,” Pradhan added.

“The team is being sent even before the Odisha State Government has submitted the required memorandum. An exception has been made for the first time, in this regard, so that the Central team can gather the first-hand idea on the extent of damage caused by Cyclone Fani,” Pradhan further stated.