Two Camp Offices Opened In Bhubaneswar To Issue Learner’s License

Bhubaneswar: In order to ease the rush in the Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) of the state capital for obtaining learner’s licenses (LL) after the enforcement of the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, two more camp offices have been opened in Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, the camps have been opened at Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) ward office in Saheed Nagar and OSRTC AG Chhak. The camps will be operational from September 30 to October 4 and will function from 10 AM to 5 PM.

Applicants will have to submit Aadhaar Card, educational qualification and blood group certificates along with the requisite fees. After application, a photograph of the applicant and biometric identification will be taken followed by a test for obtaining the LL. No advance slot booking facility is permitted for the applicants.

It may be noted that post the implementation of the new Motor Vehicles Act 2019 people in large numbers have been visiting the RTOs to get necessary documents including driving licenses ready so as avoid hefty penalties under the new traffic norms.

Taking cognizance of the overcrowding at RTO offices, Odisha State Transport Department decided to set up additional centers for the convenience of the people.

Also Read: Govt to set up camps for issuing driving license & PUC certificates: Minister