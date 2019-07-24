Two brown sugar peddlers thrashed mercilessly in Khurda, video goes viral

Khurda: Smuggling proved costly for two brown sugar peddlers as a group of locals from Jatni in Khurda district beat them black and blue. A video of the incident is now doing rounds on social media.

The viral video showcases a group of youths, with their faces covered, beating up the narcotics peddlers in the middle of the road in broad daylight. Even though the youth repeatedly begged for mercy, the irate locals kept them beating with plastic pipes.

If sources are to be believed, the incident took place in Jatni area of Khurda district. The local decided to teach a lesson to the two brown sugar peddlers after police turned blind eye to the illegal trade in the locality.