Two brothers hurt as miscreants open fire in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: Two brothers sustained bullet injuries after two miscreants opened fire at them near Link Road in Rairangpur town in Mayurbhanj district on Monday morning.

The critically injured brothers have been identified as Daya Shankar Sahai and Gouri Shankar Sahai.

According to sources, the victim duo, was present at their paddy godown here this morning when two bike-borne miscreants opened fire at them injuring them critically.

They were initially rushed to the Rairangpur sub-divisional hospital and later shifted to TATA Hospital in Jamshedpur.

While the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the incident was a fallout of past enmity over trade matter. Meanwhile, police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the matter.