Two brothers hacked to death in Keonjhar village; accused held

Keonjhar: A youth allegedly hacked two brothers to death over some trivial issue at Katia village under

Bamebari police limits in Keonjhar district on Thursday.

The deceased brothers-duo was identified as Sambhar Nayak and his brother Karmu. The identity of the accused is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, the accused youth, who was in an inebriated state, entered into an argument with Sambhar over some issue this morning. Hearing the noise, his younger brother Karmu came outside the house to intervene in the matter.

However, the situation took an ugly turn as the youth attacked the duo with a sharp weapon, killing them on the spot.

On being informed about the incident, police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused youth. Reportedly, the youth has been shifted to the district headquarters hospital, after which he will be interrogated.