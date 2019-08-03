Two bogies of coal-laden train catch fire in Sambalpur City rly stn

Sambalpur: Two bogies of a coal-laden freight train caught fire at Sambalpur City railway station on Saturday, railway officials informed.

According to reports, the mishap occurred today while the train was stationed at the Sambalpur City railway station. Meanwhile, a fire erupted in one of the wagons and engulfed the next bogie within minutes.

On being informed, fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames. However, no casualties were reported, sources said.

However, the exact reason behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained.

As per available information, train movement and railway traffic were not affected after the incident as the lines for other trains remained open.