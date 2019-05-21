Two bears killed after being hit by speeding vehicle on NH

Jajpur: Two bears were killed after being hit by a speeding truck on the National Highway in front of Ragadi sub-jail in Jajpur district early this morning.

According to sources, a female bear along with her one-year-old baby was crossing the National Highway in front of Ragadi sub-jail early this morning when they were hit by a speeding truck.

On being informed by the locals this morning, forest officials rushed to the spot and recovered the carcass of the animals. The carcasses were seized and sent for post-mortem, officials said.