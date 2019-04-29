Two baraatis mowed down by groom’s car in Kendrapara’s Patkura

Kendrapara: Tragedy struck a marriage procession when two baraatis were mowed down by the groom’s vehicle at Lakhanpur village under Patkura police limits in Kendrapara district, last night.

The groom, who also sustained critical injuries in the mishap, is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

According to sources, a marriage procession was headed to the bride’s house when the driver of the groom’s vehicle ran over two persons, killing them on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and detained the driver of the vehicle. Meanwhile, the villagers have alleged that the driver was in an inebriated condition when the mishap took place.

Palpable tension prevailed in the village over the mishap. Police forces have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order.