Two ATM card thieves held in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: Dhamnagar Police today arrested two ATM card thieves for stealing a debit card from an Army personnel and withdrawing Rs 1.67 lakh in different phases.

As per reports, one Mayadhar Senapati, army personnel, was withdrawing money at the Moneystop ATM counter in Dhamnagar area when accused Pramod Samal managed to see the former’s ATM pin number.

On the pretext of guiding him to avail a mini statement, accused Pramod laid his hand on the Mayadhar’s ATM card and exchanged it with a fake one before handing it over. Later, the accused withdraw money from Dobal, Chhatia, Chandikhol, Mangalpur, and Dasarathpur.

Though he got the ATM card by deceiving the man, his enjoyment did not last long as shopping from a shopping mall “Metro Bazaar” proved him costlier. During shopping, he had swiped the debit card and provided his mobile number following which the police tracked him down and also identified him from the CCTV installed in the shopping mall.

Reportedly, police have arrested Pramod Samal and his brother Soumya Ranjan Samal in this regard. Further investigations are underway, the sources added.

