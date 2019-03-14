Two arrested for robbery in city; cash, bike seized

Bhubaneswar: Police on Thursday arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in a robbery case at Palasuni Chhak here in the capital city.

The arrested have been identified as Habibur Rahman (22) of Babujanga village under Cuttack’s Kissan Nagar police limits and Sarbeswar Nayak (24) of Shantipalli Basti under Saheed Nagar Police Limits.

The police seized a motorcycle, Rs 5,000 cash and a mobile phone from the duo.

According to sources, one Soumya Ranjan Das, who hails from Kuakhia area of Jajpur district was returning to Chakeisiyani in the midnight around 1 am when three miscreants on a motorcycle stopped Das and started assaulting him.

While Das resisted them, the trio snatched a wallet from the later and fled from the spot. In the meantime, a PCR van was passing through the road, which the victim stopped and narrated the ordeal.

Soon the PCR van staff chased the trio and nab one of them namely Rahman. During the investigation, the accused confessed to his crime and named his two associates, who were involved in the case.

Basing on the inputs, the police conducted a raid at Shantipalli Basti and arrested Nayak from the slum. However, another accused, Debasis Pradhan is still absconding.