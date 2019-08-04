Two armed robbers arrested in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police nabbed two armed robbers while they attempting to commit loot near Basisthanagar canal road under Shree Lingaraj PS limits last night.

According to a press note, Shree Lingaraj Police Station ASI Barja Kishore Dalai, who was on patrolling duty in Basisthanagar canal road area yesterday evening, received input from an auto-rickshaw driver that two men armed with lethal weapons were trying to commit robbery near the canal road.

Following this, ASI Dalai reached the spot immediately and apprehended the accused duo while seizing the sharp weapons from them.

The arrested duo has been identified as Bapuni alias Chandan Kumar Mohapatra (25) of Harachandi Sahi in Oldtown under Lingaraj PS and Balia alias Balaram Sahoo (29) of Darithenga Matha Sahi under Chandka PS. Police also seized one knife, two mobile phones and one TVS Jupiter Scooty bearing Regd. No. 0D-113-F-0313 from the accused duo.

During interrogation, the arrested duo confessed to committing to robberies in and around the city. Police also found that as many as two cases are pending against accused Bapuni at Shree Lingaraj police station and Saheednagar police station.

Besides, accused Chandan was also found to be involved in a firing case registered by Kharvelanagar PS and a robbery case by Capital PS, the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack UPD, said.

Shree Lingaraj police station has registered a case (120/19) under Section 393 of the IPC and the accused persons have been forwarded to judicial custody.