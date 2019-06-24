Twitterati speculate Masood Azhar injured in Pak blast

Rawalpindi: An explosion at a military hospital in Rawalpindi in Pakistan where JeM chief Masood Azhar is admitted took place on Sunday, according to reports.

The reports said netizens on Twitter have claimed that 10 people were injured in the blast.

According to Ahsan Ullah MiaKhail, a human rights activist from Quetta, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) founder and UN-blacklisted terrorist Masood Azhar is admitted at the hospital where the blast occurred.

Miakhail claimed that Pakistan Army had banned the media from reporting the incident.

There were speculations on the condition of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief who had suffered injuries in the incident.

Twitter users speculated that the blast could have been orchestrated as Azhar had become a “liability” for the Pakistani Army. Pakistan is currently facing increasing pressure from FATF, terror funding watchdog, to take measures for elimination of terror groups operating from its soil.

Meanwhile, there were a few Twitterati who also speculated if Azhar had died in the explosion at the hospital.

The UN Security Council recently declared Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.