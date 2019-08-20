Twitter suspends more than 2 lakh accounts

Micro blogging site Twitter has suspended more than 2 lakh accounts that it believes were linked to the Chinese government and a disinformation campaign targeting the protests in Hong Kong.

The company said it will prohibit ads from state-backed media companies that have amounted to propaganda.

A senior Twitter official told that both actions are part of a broader company effort to halt malicious political activity on the widely used platform. The accounts linked to the Chinese government sought to portray Hong Protesters as criminals who don’t represent the majority of the semi-autonomous region. The official says the Chinese accounts also spread tweets from fake English and Chinese news sites to spread disinformation.

News agencies also reported that after being notified by Twitter and conducting its own investigation, Facebook has also removed seven pages, three groups and five accounts, including some portraying protesters as cockroaches and terrorists.